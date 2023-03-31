RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $335.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.94.

Shares of RH stock opened at $237.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.91. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

