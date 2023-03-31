RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFACW. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in RF Acquisition by 329.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in RF Acquisition by 90.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.