Reviewing Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) & Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals $2.22 million 1,489.38 -$311.90 million ($8.56) -10.52

Analyst Ratings

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $96.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.41% Reata Pharmaceuticals -9,897.91% -922.50% -51.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.