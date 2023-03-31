Reviewing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.32 $26.89 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.35 -$280,000.00 ($0.06) -50.33

Profitability

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies -0.63% -3.00% -1.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats SilverSun Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

