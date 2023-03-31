Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 98,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 271,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.