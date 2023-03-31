Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 98,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 271,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revelation Biosciences (REVB)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.