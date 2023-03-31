Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $270.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.32), with a volume of 129067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.50).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Restore Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.17. The stock has a market cap of £369.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,348.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63.
Restore Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Restore
In related news, insider Charles Bligh purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,260.62). Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Restore Company Profile
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
