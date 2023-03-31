Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $21.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,428.10. 13,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,543. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,398.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.