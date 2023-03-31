Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $21.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,428.10. 13,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,543. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,398.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
