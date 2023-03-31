Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,799. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.35. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

