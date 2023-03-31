Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 1,500,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,075. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.