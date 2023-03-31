Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

