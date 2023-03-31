Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.55. The stock had a trading volume of 230,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.10.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

