Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,274 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.90% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

