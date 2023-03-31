Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 85,468 Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 247,461 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.44. 845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large firms in emerging markets. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics ISEM was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.