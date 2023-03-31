Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 270,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

