Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.33. The stock had a trading volume of 335,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

