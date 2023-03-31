Request Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.39 million and $1.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00201444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,132.30 or 1.00067007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09856124 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,730,140.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.