RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $175.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

NYSE:RNR opened at $198.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

