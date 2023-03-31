ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.72 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $3,634.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00317838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

