ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $3,122.63 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $3,122.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00315984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

