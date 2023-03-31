Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $340.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,317. The company has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.02.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

