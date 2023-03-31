Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,104,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 952,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,604. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

