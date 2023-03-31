Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $738.29. 20,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,519. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

