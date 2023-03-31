Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.99. 586,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,622. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.