Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Prologis stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.12. 636,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

