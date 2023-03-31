Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $16.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.81. 813,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

