Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 834 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. 42,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,842. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

