Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 832 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.78. 196,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.