Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,711,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.88. 347,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,829. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average is $254.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.