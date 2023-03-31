Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Range Resources Price Performance
Shares of RRC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 1,805,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.
Range Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.
Institutional Trading of Range Resources
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
Featured Stories
