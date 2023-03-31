Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 1,805,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $98,514,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after purchasing an additional 133,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.