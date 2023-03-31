QUINT Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $779,958.05 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

