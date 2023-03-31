QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.44. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.