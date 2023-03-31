QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.44. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.
QuantaSing Group Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36.
QuantaSing Group Company Profile
QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.
