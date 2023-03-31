Qtum Price Hits $3.08 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00010842 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $322.54 million and $41.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.25 or 0.06431655 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,596,432 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

