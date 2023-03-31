Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

