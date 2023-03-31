Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

