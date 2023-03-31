PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

