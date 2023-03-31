Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 290.24% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $2.48 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

