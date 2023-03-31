PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PIFMY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $24.32.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
