Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $47.66

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.66, but opened at $45.08. Prothena shares last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 13,790 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Prothena Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $13,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,834 shares of company stock worth $4,920,937. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 986,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

