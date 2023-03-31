Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Up 1.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 147,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 372,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

