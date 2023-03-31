ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 makes up about 1.1% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $304,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

SDOW stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

