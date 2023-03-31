ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.41

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.41 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 110647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.