Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of PRLPF stock remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. Propel has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Propel from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

