Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Position Decreased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for approximately 6.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $109.51. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,866. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $129.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,320 shares of company stock worth $111,825,113. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

