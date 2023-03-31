Prometeus Price Hits $4.86 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $93.50 million and $1.05 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00017078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

