Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.38. 1,358,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

