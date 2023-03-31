Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.85.
Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Progressive Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
