PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of PRCT stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.72. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $52.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
