PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.72. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,241 shares of company stock valued at $472,603 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.