Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,843.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,251 in the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3,547.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 90,658 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

