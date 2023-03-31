Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $169,120.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

