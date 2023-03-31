POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in POSCO by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Up 0.9 %

PKX opened at $65.71 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.